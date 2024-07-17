GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,338.5 days.

GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GMéxico Transportes stock opened at 2.05 on Wednesday. GMéxico Transportes has a 12-month low of 2.03 and a 12-month high of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.23.

Get GMéxico Transportes alerts:

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. provides logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico. It offers cargo transportation services through rail network, as well as transfer of various products, including bulk, fluids, and palletized cargo, containerized cargo, automobiles, intra-terminal services, rental of rail equipment, and passenger transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMéxico Transportes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMéxico Transportes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.