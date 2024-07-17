GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,338.5 days.
GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GMéxico Transportes stock opened at 2.05 on Wednesday. GMéxico Transportes has a 12-month low of 2.03 and a 12-month high of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.23.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
