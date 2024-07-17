GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GMO Payment Gateway stock opened at C$56.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.48. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$41.19 and a 12 month high of C$56.73.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

