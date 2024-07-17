Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

