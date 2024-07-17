good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
GDNPF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About good natured Products
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.