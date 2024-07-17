good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

good natured Products Price Performance

GDNPF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About good natured Products

Read More

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

