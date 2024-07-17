Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 815,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

