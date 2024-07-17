Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,438.5 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of GRGSF stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

