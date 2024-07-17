Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 2,817,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of GBOOF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
