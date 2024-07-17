Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 2,817,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of GBOOF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

