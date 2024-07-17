Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $37.17.
About Guardian Capital Group
