Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $13.86. Guild shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 5,432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Guild Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

