GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

