GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GungHo Online Entertainment
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.