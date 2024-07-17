Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.