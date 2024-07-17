Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

