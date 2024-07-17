HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,672,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,870 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $33.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCP. Bank of America raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,824,841. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

