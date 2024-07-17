Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Raised to $13.00 at TD Cowen

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

