HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $852.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 87,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.