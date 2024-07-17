HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

