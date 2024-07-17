HC Wainwright Trims Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price to $18.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.45% from the company’s previous close.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.