Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,113.5 days.

Healios K.K. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLOSF opened at 1.21 on Wednesday. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 0.93 and a 1 year high of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.06.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

