Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,113.5 days.
Healios K.K. Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HLOSF opened at 1.21 on Wednesday. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 0.93 and a 1 year high of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.06.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healios K.K.
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.