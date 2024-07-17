Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
