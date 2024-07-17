Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.