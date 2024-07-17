Hess (NYSE:HES) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of HES stock opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

