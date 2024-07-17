HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of HICL opened at GBX 125.15 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.61. HICL Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Bane acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £25,215 ($32,700.04). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

