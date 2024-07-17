HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,652,000 after acquiring an additional 232,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

