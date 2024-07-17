Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSSY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.