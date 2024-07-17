Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BOSSY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
