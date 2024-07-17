Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $395.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.61. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.