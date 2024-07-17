IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $78,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.84 and a 200-day moving average of $520.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

