IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.30. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.06% and a negative net margin of 966.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

