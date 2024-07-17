IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGC
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.06% and a negative net margin of 966.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.