iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHRT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 342,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,949,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,688,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

