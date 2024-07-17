Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,375 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.