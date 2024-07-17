Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,294,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

