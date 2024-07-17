Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 4,349 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.8 %
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average is $190.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $237.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
