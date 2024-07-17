Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,546,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

