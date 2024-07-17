Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $814,000 Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Caleres worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,195 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 136,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $3,697,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,967.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock worth $3,104,716. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.