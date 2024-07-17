Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $913,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

