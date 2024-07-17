Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,879 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE VTLE opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

