Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

