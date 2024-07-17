Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

