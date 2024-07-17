Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,204 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE XHR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

