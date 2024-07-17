Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Immunocore by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after purchasing an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Immunocore by 86.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

