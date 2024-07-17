Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 356 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $62,449.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Cary Baker sold 503 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $74,262.92.

On Monday, June 17th, Cary Baker sold 308 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $46,181.52.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

Impinj Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.