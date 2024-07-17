Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.56% of Innospec worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

