InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

IHT opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,094,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,811,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $792,243. 73.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.