InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

IHT stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $792,243 in the last three months. 73.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

