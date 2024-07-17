Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,511 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

