Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,341 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $21,588,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

