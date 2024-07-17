Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

