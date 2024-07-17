Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

