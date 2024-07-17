Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.
Amdocs Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
