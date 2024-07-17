Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.