Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

