Inspire Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 14,206.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE IDA opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

