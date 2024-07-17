Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $339.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.84 and a 200-day moving average of $336.08.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

